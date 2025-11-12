New clashes on Thailand-Cambodia border leave one dead, Trump-backed ceasefire under strain

At least one person was reportedly killed and three others injured in Cambodia on Wednesday amid renewed clashes with Thailand along a disputed section of their border, as both nations accused each other of opening fire, putting a US-brokered truce at risk. Cambodian health workers transporting an injured man into an ambulance after Cambodia and Thailand traded accusations of fresh clashes along their border in Banteay Meanchey province. (AFP)

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said Thai soldiers shot dead one civilian in a cross-border exchange on Wednesday.

"I condemn the use of violence by the Thai side on Cambodian civilians in Prey Chan village in the late afternoon of November 12, 2025 which resulted in three Cambodian civilians wounded and one dead," Hun Manet said on Facebook.

Earlier in the day, Thailand’s foreign ministry said it had demanded an apology from Cambodia after accusing it of laying new landmines that maimed a Thai soldier on Monday, the report added.

The incident prompted Thailand on Tuesday to suspend a ceasefire agreement signed last month in the presence of US President Donald Trump.

The border dispute between the two sides is a century-old. It dates back to the French occupation of Cambodia when the border was drawn, according to BBC.

The current tensions come months after deadly fighting in July that killed at least 48 people and displaced around 300,000. That conflict saw both sides exchange heavy artillery, rocket fire, and airstrikes.

Landmines planted along the disputed frontier have been among the main triggers for hostilities.

Truce in trouble: Who opened the fire?

Cambodia has denied the accusation and urged Thailand to uphold the October deal, which built on an initial ceasefire negotiated by Trump to end five days of fighting in July.

According to Cambodia’s Defence Ministry, Thai troops opened fire near a disputed border village at around 3:50 pm local time (0850 GMT) on Wednesday.

“One person was killed and three wounded,” the ministry said in a statement.

However, Thai Army spokesman Major General Winthai Suvaree said it was Cambodian soldiers who open the fire.

“Thai forces took cover and fired warning shots in response, following rules of engagement,” he said, adding that no casualties were reported on the Thai side.

“The incident lasted about 10 minutes before calm was restored.”

Thai Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura said on Wednesday that Bangkok was seeking an apology from Phnom Penh over Monday’s landmine blast.