New footage shows Hamas gunman executing Israeli woman on Oct 7

Israel has released a video purportedly capturing the harrowing moment when a young Israeli woman was executed by a Hamas gunman on October 7. The security camera footage shows Hamas gunmen chasing people from an outdoor music festival, with one seen executing a woman at point-blank range.

The video shows people running from Hamas gunmen as they tried to escape a festival near the border on Oct. 7 that turned into a massacre.

Sharing the video on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), an account linked to Israel's foreign ministry posted, “A young Israeli woman begs for her life. A moment later she is shot at point blank range.”

In a chilling scene captured on video, chaos unfolds as festivalgoers near the border attempt to escape from Hamas gunmen. At the end of the 88-second-long clip, a woman, yet to be identified by name, is seen squatting on the ground with a gunman standing beside her.

The video shows the gunman raising his rifle and firing at close range, causing the woman to fall to the ground. The disturbing incident is marked by a cloud of dust rising from the impact of the shot.

“New footage from October 7th shows Hamas terrorists executing Israelis who tried to escape from the Nova music festival. This is a war between good and evil,” it added.

Warning: Disturbing video. Viewers discretion advised

Reuters verified the location of the footage, near Kibbutz Alumim, by the road layout, trees and a nearby building that matched the satellite imagery of the area.

The video was shared amid Israel's attempt to fend off international criticism of its retaliatory attack on the Gaza Strip which has triggered a grave humanitarian crisis in the Hamas-controlled region.

While there has been strong support and sympathy for Israel from Western governments over the Hamas attacks, Israel's deadly assault on Gaza has also prompted widespread anger and calls for an immediate ceasefire.

Meanwhile, the chief of Hamas has said that the Palestinian militant group was near a truce agreement with Israel, reported Reuters. Ismail Haniyeh said in a statement that Hamas officials are "close to reaching a truce agreement" with Israel and the group has delivered its response to Qatari mediators, according to the report.

