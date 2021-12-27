New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, reports first Omicron death

Australia's New South Wales state reported more than 6,000 new Covid-19 cases on Monday and confirmed its first death from the Omicron variant.

The fatal case was identified as a man in his 80s who was infected at an aged care facility in western Sydney. He was fully vaccinated but had underlying health conditions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

New South Wales, the country's most populous state, reported 6,324 new infections on Monday, a fall of 70 from the record number a day before. There were 524 people in hospitals, including 55 in intensive care.

New measures came into force in New South Wales on Monday, including limits of one person per 2 square metres (22 square feet) in bars and restaurants and required "check-ins" with QR codes in hospitality venues.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the state government is considering lifting the requirement for health workers to isolate themselves after being exposed to Covid-19 because of staff shortages.

Victoria state reported 1,999 new cases on Monday with three deaths.

State Covid-19 response commander Jeroen Weimar said Victoria has moved to random genome testing for the Omicron variant to better understand its spread.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}