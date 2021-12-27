Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, reports first Omicron death
world news

New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, reports first Omicron death

The fatal case was identified as a man in his 80s who was infected at an aged care facility in western Sydney. He was fully vaccinated but had underlying health conditions.
Travellers receive tests for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at a pre-departure testing facility as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Australia on November 29, 2021. (REUTERS)
Published on Dec 27, 2021 08:04 AM IST
PTI |

Australia's New South Wales state reported more than 6,000 new Covid-19 cases on Monday and confirmed its first death from the Omicron variant.

The fatal case was identified as a man in his 80s who was infected at an aged care facility in western Sydney. He was fully vaccinated but had underlying health conditions.

New South Wales, the country's most populous state, reported 6,324 new infections on Monday, a fall of 70 from the record number a day before. There were 524 people in hospitals, including 55 in intensive care.

New measures came into force in New South Wales on Monday, including limits of one person per 2 square metres (22 square feet) in bars and restaurants and required "check-ins" with QR codes in hospitality venues.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the state government is considering lifting the requirement for health workers to isolate themselves after being exposed to Covid-19 because of staff shortages.

Victoria state reported 1,999 new cases on Monday with three deaths.

State Covid-19 response commander Jeroen Weimar said Victoria has moved to random genome testing for the Omicron variant to better understand its spread.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
australia sydney new south wales covid-19 coronavirus covid-19 outbreak
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
India vs South Africa
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP