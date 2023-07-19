New UK passports now feature King Charles III. There's this major change

The first British passports bearing the title “His Majesty” issued in the name of King Charles III will start being rolled out this week. For over 70 years, the official travel documents were given in the name of “Her Majesty” during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. For the first time since 1952 – the end of the reign of the last male monarch, Charles’ grandfather King George VI – passports have been issued under the title “His Majesty”.

New UK passport is seen,

Home Secretary Suella Braverman called it a “new era in history”, adding, “For 70 years, Her Majesty has appeared on British passports and many of us will not remember a time when she did not feature. Today marks a significant moment in UK history as the first British passports since 1952 start featuring the title of His Majesty, the King.”

The King does not own a passport or require one when he travels overseas because British passports are issued in the monarch’s name.

The first page contains a representation of the Royal Arms and reads, “His Britannic Majesty’s Secretary of State requests and requires in the name of His Majesty all those whom it may concern to allow the bearer to pass freely without let or hindrance, and to afford the bearer such assistance and protection as may be necessary.”

The new passports will be introduced in a phased approach until all remaining stock featuring “Her Majesty” are exhausted. British passports issued in the name of the late Queen remain valid travel documents.

Suella Braverman called on people to apply well in advance, saying, “While vast improvements have been made, I continue to urge the public to make sure they apply for passports in good time."

