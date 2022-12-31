Home / World News / Gauntlet is thrown: UAE aims for New Year record-breaking firework displays

Gauntlet is thrown: UAE aims for New Year record-breaking firework displays

world news
Published on Dec 31, 2022 05:11 PM IST

New Year Celebrations In UAE: Other fireworks displays are also set to take place in the UAE to ring in the new year.

ByMallika Soni

As the world ushers in New Year 2023, the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi will have the largest record-breaking firework display that will last for more than 40 minutes. The festival will also feature a drone show with more than 3000 drones and has welcomes visitors.

The fireworks are expected to break three Guinness World Records alongside the largest drone show which also aims to break the record for more than 3000 drones that will light up the sky with a welcome message ‘Hayakum’ to celebrate the New Year.

The festival will also include various other activities and entertainment such as Fun Fair City, Children’s City, Art District, Flower Garden, Selfie Street and more. Other fireworks displays are also set to take place in the UAE to ring in the new year.

As hundreds of thousands of residents and visitors are expected to hit the roads to Al Wathba to catch the record breaking fireworks, massive crowds are expected at other hot spots like Corniche, Al Maryah Island and Yas Island where the skies will be lit with spectacular fireworks.

Free bus rides have been announced to ply the visitors to the destination.

The iconic Burj Khalifa firework show and a firework display and shows on the Al Majaz waterfront will also take place to ring in the New Year.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

