In Photos: A happy New Year 2023 from Australia, with love to the world

Published on Dec 31, 2022 04:40 PM IST

New Year 2023 In Australia: Sydney is one of the world's first major cities to welcome in the New Year, drawing huge TV audiences around the world.

New Year 2023 In Australia: Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour Bridge.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

Australia is celebrating its first restriction-free New Year's Eve after two years of Covid disruptions, with more than a million revellers at Sydney's harbour front and an elaborate fireworks display.

New Year 2023 In Australia: Boats gather on the harbour for New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney.(AFP)
Sydney is one of the world's first major cities to welcome in the New Year, drawing huge TV audiences around the world, with a public countdown and fireworks display over its iconic Opera House.

New Year 2023 In Australia: Early fireworks explode over Sydney Opera House.(Reuters)
"This New Year's Eve we are saying Sydney is back as we kick off festivities around the world and bring in the New Year with a bang," said Clover Moore, Lord Mayor of Sydney.

A rainbow of colour lit up Sydney Harbour, with 2,000 fireworks to be launched from the four sails of the Sydney Opera House and 7,000 fireworks from more positions on the Sydney Harbour Bridge than ever before.

New Year 2023 In Australia The "family fireworks", displayed three hours before midnight.(AFP)
For the first time in 12 years, fireworks will be launched from four building rooftops to frame the spectacular show, the organisers said.

Prior to the pandemic, over a million people would join the festivities on the ground in Sydney as a billion spectators tuned in from other parts of the world.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
Saturday, December 31, 2022
