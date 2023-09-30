News / World News / 'Turn around don't drown', New York City advised as flood threat remains

'Turn around don't drown', New York City advised as flood threat remains

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Sep 30, 2023 10:49 AM IST

NYC mayor Eric Adams is under fire with citizens calling him out for the life-threatening situation in the city.

New York City is facing a severe calamity with widespread flooding due to heavy rainfall and a state of emergencey has been declared. Pictures of the horrible situation created by the flooding are viral on social media, with schools, basements, subways, streets etc. submerged in water. The disaster has caused loss of property as well. NYC mayor Eric Adams is under fire with citizens calling him out for the life-threatening situation in the city.

Cars drive along a flooded street on Church Avenue amid a coastal storm on September 29, 2023 in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn borough New York City. Flash flooding is expected in the counties of Nassau, Queens and Kings, which includes Brooklyn, according to the state�s National Weather Service (Getty Images via AFP)
Cars drive along a flooded street on Church Avenue amid a coastal storm on September 29, 2023 in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn borough New York City. Flash flooding is expected in the counties of Nassau, Queens and Kings, which includes Brooklyn, according to the state�s National Weather Service (Getty Images via AFP)

New York Governor Kathy Hochul took to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday and wrote, "Heavy rain & flooding will continue for the rest of the today & travel conditions are dangerous. It is critical New Yorkers exercise caution & take steps to stay safe. Avoid walking or driving on flooded roads, which are some of the most dangerous places during flash floods."

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

According to National Weather Service New York, JFK Airport and Central Park has exprienced 8.58"and 5.85" rainfall respectively since Thursday.

New Yorkers have been advised to "Turn Around Don't Drown".

Victim accounts and videos of th flooding

People are venting their anger against the authorities in the wake of the disastrous flooding. Here are a few reactions on X(formerly Twitter).

"Imagine if we had invested in infrastructure and sustainability instead of endless war and endless cops," wrote one user.

“Scary. The New York City subway looking like an end of times waterpark,” posted another user.

Weather Update

Official Twitter Account for National Weather Service New York have issued a weather advisory amid the flooding. Taking to X(formerly Twitter), NYC Mayor's Office posted the advisory, "Flood Warning for The Bronx: Until 5:45 AM on 9/30. An additional 0.25 to 0.50 inches of rain is expected. Heavy rain will cause flooding of low-lying & poor drainage areas."

Causes of the flooding

New York City experienced heavy rainfall which overwhelmed the city's drainage system. Several experts have attributed the torrential rain to climate change.

“We’re in this new territory where we’re seeing higher intensity rainfalls like this. Once you’ve exceeded the capacity of the sewers themselves, that’s what causes these backups. When the pipes can’t handle it, it backs up,” Mr. Zarrilli, a former climate policy adviser to the mayor was quoted as saying by The New York Times.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out