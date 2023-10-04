News / World News / New York City: Man mercilessly killed by knife wielding criminal in Brooklyn

New York City: Man mercilessly killed by knife wielding criminal in Brooklyn

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Oct 04, 2023 07:56 PM IST

Some social media users have highlighted the deteriorating law and order situation in New York City and the United States.

In a horrible incident from New York City, a man named Ryan Carson was mercilessly killed by a knife wielding criminal in the streets of Brooklyn on Monday. Carson was known to voice his opinion on public issues like climate change etc.

Screengrab from the video of the incident(X(Formerly Twitter)/@salmabe71077836)
A video of the stabbing incident has gone viral on social media in which Carson is first seen seating on a bench by the streets, with his girlfriend. A man wearing a hoodie first passes by them. After walking some distance, the man hits a dustbin. Meanwhile, the couple get up from the bench and start walking in the direction of the man. Carson gets into a confrontation which ends with him being stabbed to death by the perpetrator.

In the video, Carson can be heard screaming "Chill, chill" as the perpetrator approaches him with a knife. But while Carson pushes him away, the man slashes his face with a knife before stabbing him to death.

NYPD officials informed that Carson was taken by ambulance to NYC Health and Hospitals/Kings County but he couldn't be saved.

The incident has received lot of condemnation from netizens on "X"(Formerly Twitter). Some users highlighted the deteriorating law and order situation in New York City and the United States.

"With the way New York's laws are, if the suspect is caught, he might be out on the street within a few days," posted one person.

"Don’t go anywhere near a Dem city unless your armed," wrote another person.

"Omg.. i can’t believe it happened on the NYC street. That’s insane," posted a third user.

"Absolutely horrible and senseless act," commented a fourth person.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams called the shocking murder "unthinkable" and paid a tribute to Carson.

"Ryan Carson turned his passion into purpose. He advocated tirelessly for others, and his giving spirit was a buoy to all. His murder is unthinkable, and the NYPD won't rest until we bring him to justice. I'm praying for all who knew and loved Ryan," posted Adams on "X"(Formerly Twitter).

