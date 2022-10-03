New York city mayor joins Durga Puja celebrations with Bengali community | Photos here

New York mayor Eric Adams on Sunday attended Durga Puja celebrations of the city’s Bengali community. Adam was joined by New York City's deputy commissioner for International Affairs Dilip Chauhan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Adams said the festival's message of good triumphing over evil can be appreciated by everybody in these difficult times.

Sharing a couple of pictures on his Twitter account, he wrote, "Durga Puja celebrates the triumph of good over evil. That's something we can all appreciate in these challenging times. What a joy and honour to join our city's Bengali community in Queens tonight".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last month, Adams had attended Ganesh Rathyatra festivities at the Hindu Temple Society of North America in Flushing in the city.

“Such a great experience to be a part of Grand Ganesh Rathyatra at the Hindu Temple Society of North America in Flushing. Diversity is our strength. #GaneshTempleStreet," he had tweeted.

Durga Puja, one of India's most significant festivals, is celebrated with grandeur and zeal. Durga Puja is a major celebration in West Bengal, although it is also observed in other regions of the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON