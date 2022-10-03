Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / New York city mayor joins Durga Puja celebrations with Bengali community | Photos here

New York city mayor joins Durga Puja celebrations with Bengali community | Photos here

world news
Published on Oct 03, 2022 09:48 PM IST

Eric Adams said the festival's message of good triumphing over evil can be appreciated by everybody in these difficult times.

The Durga puja this year will be celebrated from October 1 to 5.(@NYCMayor)
ByKanishka Singharia | Edited by Sohini Goswami

New York mayor Eric Adams on Sunday attended Durga Puja celebrations of the city’s Bengali community. Adam was joined by New York City's deputy commissioner for International Affairs Dilip Chauhan.

Adams said the festival's message of good triumphing over evil can be appreciated by everybody in these difficult times.

Sharing a couple of pictures on his Twitter account, he wrote, "Durga Puja celebrates the triumph of good over evil. That's something we can all appreciate in these challenging times. What a joy and honour to join our city's Bengali community in Queens tonight".

Last month, Adams had attended Ganesh Rathyatra festivities at the Hindu Temple Society of North America in Flushing in the city.

“Such a great experience to be a part of Grand Ganesh Rathyatra at the Hindu Temple Society of North America in Flushing. Diversity is our strength. #GaneshTempleStreet," he had tweeted.

Durga Puja, one of India's most significant festivals, is celebrated with grandeur and zeal. Durga Puja is a major celebration in West Bengal, although it is also observed in other regions of the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kanishka Singharia

Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens....view detail

Topics
durga puja united states new york city
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP