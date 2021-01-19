IND USA
New York City to begin closing vaccine sites Thursday without resupply

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:15 PM IST
The CDC expects about 5 million to 10 million doses to be shipped per week in the first weeks of the US vaccine distribution effort.(REUTERS)

New York City will have to close vaccination sites after Thursday if it doesn’t get a major resupply, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

The city wants to vaccinate 300,000 people this week but only has about 92,000 doses, de Blasio said in a Tuesday briefing. More than 450,000 total doses have been in administered in the city.

“At this rate, we will run out on Thursday and hit zero on Friday,” de Blasio said. “We will not be able to give shots at a lot of our sites. We won’t get shots until next week.”

De Blasio said the city is bringing on massive vaccination sites that will be operating around the clock, seven days a week at Citi Field in Queens and Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. “Capacity is growing every day but it won’t work without the vaccine,” he said.

