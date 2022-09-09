New York declares 'disaster' alert after polio found in wastewater

Charles III's set to deliver first address as Britain mourns Queen Elizabeth II

King Charles III is set to make his first address on Friday as Britain mourns the death of the country's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II who died on Thursday at the age of 96. He will officially succeed as the new monarch tomorrow. Ahead of the address, King Charles III greeted crowds outside Buckingham Palace upon his return to London with Camilla, the new Queen Consort.