New York floods LIVE Updates: Streets, subways snarled by downpour

Multiple New York City subway lines were shut and streets inundated Friday morning after torrential rain pelted the metropolitan area, prompting warnings about flooding in the city. The flash flooding was snarled traffic on roads and at airports. Officials on Friday urged residents in basement apartments to seek higher ground. A man clears debris from a drain as a car make their way through floodwater in Brooklyn, New York (AFP)

“Heavy rain is expected throughout downstate today, and we’re paying close attention to any flash flooding impacts given the amount of rain in the forecast,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement.

In September 2021, more than 40 people died across New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Connecticut when the region saw flash floods in areas because of the remnants of Hurricane Ida.