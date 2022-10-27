New York Post says its Twitter feed, website hacked, blames staff for 'vile' posts

The New York Post’s Twitter feed and website were hacked on Thursday morning, a spokesperson confirmed.

The incident is currently being investigated. Tweets on the paper’s account linked to pages on its website with offensive headlines including calling for the assassination of some US leaders, as well as racist and misogynistic content.

The tweets and stories were quickly taken down by the news outlet. Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. owns the New York Post.

A New York Post employee was responsible for the Thursday morning hack of the newspaper’s Twitter feed and website, in what was “unauthorized conduct,” a spokesperson for the newspaper said.

The newspaper is “taking appropriate action,” and it immediately removed the “vile and reprehensible” content on its website and social media, the spokesperson said.

