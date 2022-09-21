Home / World News / New York state attorney general sues Donald Trump, his children for fraud

New York state attorney general sues Donald Trump, his children for fraud

world news
Published on Sep 21, 2022 09:32 PM IST

James told journalists her office is seeking that the former president pay $250 million in penalties, as well as banning his family "from running NY business for good".

Former U.S. President Donald Trump.(Reuters)
AFP |

New York state's attorney general Letitia James on Wednesday filed a civil suit against Donald Trump and his family for overstating asset valuations and deflating his net worth by billions for tax and insurance benefits.

James told journalists her office is seeking that the former president pay $250 million in penalties, as well as banning his family "from running NY business for good" and barring him and his company from purchasing property in the state for five years.

She also said her office was making a criminal referral to the US Justice Department.

