Donald Trump's ‘location is everything’ dig at Biden for Queen's funeral seating

Donald Trump mocked US President Joe Biden on Monday for his 14th-row seating assignment at Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral in London where world leaders, European family members and public gathered to bid goodbye to Britain's longest-serving monarch.

“This is what’s happened to America in just two short years. No respect!” Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social, reports said.

“In Real Estate, like in Politics and in Life, LOCATION IS EVERYTHING,” Donald Trump added.

President Joe Biden along with first lady Jill Biden arrived in London over the weekend to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II who died aged 96 on September 8.

“Our hearts go out to the royal family, King Charles and all of the family. It’s a loss that leaves a giant hole and sometimes you think you’ll never overcome it,” Joe Biden had said ahead of the monarch's state funeral.

“So to all the people of England, all the people of the United Kingdom, our hearts go out to you. You were fortunate to have had her for 70 years. We all were. The world’s better for her," Biden said.

Former US President Donald Trump was not invited to the service as the British government did not invite former presidents to the state funeral.

