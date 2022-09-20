Watch: ‘Disrespectful’ Prince Harry stops singing ‘God Save the King’ at funeral

A morose Prince Harry, who is said to have been increasingly isolated by the royal family, was seen with his wife Meghan Markle at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday. What caught viewers' eyes was when Prince Harry did not sing “God Save the Queen” during the monarch’s state service at Westminster Abbey.

Thousands of mourners sang the British national anthem but were not joined by Prince Harry Duke of Sussex as seen in an 11-second video that has now gone viral on social media.

Prince Harry not singing the national anthem 👀 #queensfuneral pic.twitter.com/laNk5JMZ6R — Kieran (@kierknobody) September 19, 2022

In the video, Prince Harry can be seen looking around and not mouthing the words to the anthem, sparking massive outrage on social media as many users called the Duke of Sussex' action as “disrespectful”.

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to the United States in 2020, the couple have faced flak for their public criticism of the royal family.

The couple reunited with the royal family to bid Queen Elizabeth II- Harry's grandmother- goodbye at the funeral with several speculating that the monarch's death could end the thaw in the royal family.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON