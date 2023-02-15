Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Nicola Sturgeon to resign as Scotland's first minister: Report

Nicola Sturgeon to resign as Scotland's first minister: Report

world news
Published on Feb 15, 2023 03:51 PM IST

Sturgeon became the leader of the ruling Scottish National Party (SNP) in the wake of its 2014 independence referendum.

Nicola Sturgeon had recently become embroiled in a row over transgender policies after Scotland passed a Gender Recognition Reform Bill, (Reuters)
Reuters | | Posted by Ritu Maria Johny

Nicola Sturgeon is expected to resign as the first minister of Scotland later on Wednesday after eight years in the job, the BBC reported.

Sturgeon became the leader of the ruling Scottish National Party (SNP) in the wake of its 2014 independence referendum when the country voted 55% to 45% to remain as part of the United Kingdom.

She had recently become embroiled in a row over transgender policies after Scotland passed a Gender Recognition Reform Bill, making it easier for people to change their legal gender.

The Scottish government declined to comment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
scotland
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP