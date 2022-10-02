Nicole Aunapu Mann set to be first Native American woman in space: 5 points

NASA astronaut Nicole Aunapu Mann will become the first Native American woman to venture into space as the 45-year-old is set to be the commander of the NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission. The mission is scheduled to launch on October 4. Nicole Aunapu Mann will create history becoming the second Native American following John Herrington who travelled to space in 2002.

Here are five points on Nicole Aunapu Mann:

1. Nicole Aunapu Mann was born in Petaluma, California and belongs to the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes.

2. Nicole Aunapu Mann studied mechanical engineering at the United States Naval Academy.

3. She received a Master's degree in the same discipline with specialisation in fluid mechanics from Stanford university.

4. Nicole Aunapu Mann served as a colonel in the US Marine Corps. and was selected by NASA to be an astronaut in 2013.

5. Nicole Aunapu Mann's training included “intensive instruction in International Space Station systems, spacewalks, Russian language training, robotics, physiological training, T-38 flight training, and water and wilderness survival training”, NASA said in a statement.

