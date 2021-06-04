Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Nigeria says it’s suspending Twitter’s operations in the country 'indefinitely'

The ban is due “the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence,”
Bloomberg |
UPDATED ON JUN 04, 2021 10:16 PM IST
The Nigerian government this week condemned Twitter Inc. for deleting a tweet in which the country’s leader threatened to crackdown on separatists.(REUTERS)

Nigeria is suspending operations of Twitter “indefinitely” in the country, Minister of Information Lai Mohammed said in a statement Friday.

The ban is due “the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence,” Mohammed said in the emailed statement, which was also posted on Twitter. The minister has also directed its broadcast commission to “immediately commence the process of licensing all OTT (over-the-top) and social media operations in Nigeria.”

The Nigerian government this week condemned Twitter Inc. for deleting a tweet in which the country’s leader threatened to crackdown on separatists.

