Nigeria's attorney general orders prosecution of those not abiding by Twitter ban
world news

Nigeria's attorney general orders prosecution of those not abiding by Twitter ban

The country's chief legal officer did not provide details on the prosecution and who will be targeted.
Reuters | , Abuja
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 09:44 PM IST
Nigeria's attorney general has ordered immediate prosecution of those who break rules banning Twitter(Reuters)

Nigeria's attorney general has ordered immediate prosecution of those who break rules banning Twitter, after telecoms firms on Saturday blocked access following a government regulation aimed at suspending the US social media giant indefinitely.

The country's chief legal officer did not provide details on the prosecution and who will be targeted.

