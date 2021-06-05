Nigeria's attorney general orders prosecution of those not abiding by Twitter ban
The country's chief legal officer did not provide details on the prosecution and who will be targeted.
Reuters | , Abuja
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 09:44 PM IST
Nigeria's attorney general has ordered immediate prosecution of those who break rules banning Twitter, after telecoms firms on Saturday blocked access following a government regulation aimed at suspending the US social media giant indefinitely.
The country's chief legal officer did not provide details on the prosecution and who will be targeted.
TRENDING NEWS