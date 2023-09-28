Nikki Haley outshines: 5 big statements that made the ex-UN Ambassador stand out during GOP debate

The second Republican debate of the 2024 election cycle has kicked off at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, California. As many as seven candidates are participating – North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina. Nikki Haley delivers remarks during the FOX Business Republican Primary Debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on September 27, 2023 in Simi Valley, California (Photo by JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Nikki blasted Vivek and others, her statements notably outshining others’. She also criticised President Joe Bidenfor joining the United Auto Workers picket line in Michigan this week, and slammed his economic policies for high inflation.

Here’s a look at five big statements Nikki made during the debate.

Nikki Haley says she feels ‘dumber’ listening to Vivek Ramaswamy

After Vivek answered a question about his appearance with Jake Paul in a TikTok video, Nikki shredded him into pieces. Notably, many in the GOP field have criticised TikTok over its ties to China.

"You joined TikTok after dinner with boxer and influencer Jake Paul. Should the commander in chief be so easily persuaded by an influencer?" moderator Stuart Varney asked Vivek.

"So the answer is, I have a radical idea for the Republican Party," Vivek said. "We need to win elections, and part of how we win elections is reaching the next generation of young Americans where they are."

Jumping in, Nikki called Vivek’s position "infuriating." "TikTok is one of the most dangerous social media apps that we could have," she said. “Honestly every time I hear you, I feel a little bit dumber for what you say.”

Nikki Haley on using federal aid for tackling migrant crisis

Nikki Haley stated during the debate that securing the border is the only federal aid that should be used to deal with the migrant crisis.“The only aid we should be spending is to secure the border. The southern border, the northern border, period," Nikki said. "We need to keep Americans safe, and Americans are not safe. Only when we fix the immigration system, only when we get the border secure should we ever look at putting any more money into this. Our money should be about keeping Americans safe. We're not doing that. Joe Biden is not doing that."

“We need to make sure we put 25,000 more border patrol agents on the ground and let them do their job," she added. "Let's go back to the Remain in Mexico policy. Instead of catch and release, let's go catch and deport.”

Nikki Haley debates health care as others struggle

Mike and Ron struggled to respond when asked about health care. Mike, for instance, chose to answer a previously-asked question on mass gun violence when asked about the Trump administration’s failure to end the Affordable Care Act.

However, Nikki appeared ready to debate the issue. “How can we be the best country in the world and have the most expensive health care in the world?” Nikki said. "We have an issue."

Nikki added that her administration "will break all of that, from the insurance company to the hospitals to the doctor's offices, to the [pharmacy benefits managers] to the pharmaceutical companies, we will make it all transparent because when you do that, you will realize that's what the problem is."

She spoke up against medical malpractice lawsuits that are responsible for indirectly raising the costs of healthcare, adding that doctors try to avoid getting sued by ordering unnecessary tests. She also opened up about the shortage of key antibiotics like amoxicillin and other pharmaceutical supplies.

Nikki Haley criticises Joe Biden

Nikki criticised Joe for joining the United Auto Workers picket line in Michigan earlier this week. She also questioned his economic policies for high inflation.

“I think we need to look at exactly what happened. Biden showed up on that picket line, but why are those workers actually there? It’s because of all of the spending that he has pushed through the economy that has raised the inflation,” Nikki said.

Nikki Haley touts her economic proposal

Nikki said the key issue that needs to be addressed during the debate is the economy. “Right now, you've got a lot of families hurting … Rent is up, mortgage rates are up, everybody's feeling it. That's what we need to be talking about,” Haley said.

She laid out her own economic proposal, named ‘The Freedom Plan.’ “I came out with an economic plan. Eliminate the gas and diesel tax so that they have more money in their pocket. Let's focus on going after middle America and cutting taxes for middle America and collapsing those brackets,” Nikki said.

“Let's focus on what it takes to get more cash in the pockets of workers. That is when we will be able to do with strikes like this, not sitting on a picket line like Joe Biden,” she added.