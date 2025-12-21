Nine killed, 10 injured in shooting in South Africa, SABC News says

Nine people were killed and 10 injured in a shooting in Bekkersdal township, west of Johannesburg, according to South African media.
Police in Bekkersdal township did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.
SABC revised the death toll down in an X post after initially reporting 10 had been killed.
