Search
Sun, Dec 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

Nine killed, 10 injured in shooting in South Africa, SABC News says

ByReuters
Updated on: Dec 21, 2025 12:01 pm IST

Nine people were killed and 10 injured in a shooting in Bekkersdal township, west of Johannesburg, according to South African media.

Nine people were killed and 10 wounded in a shooting in a township west of Johannesburg, South African Broadcasting Corp News said on Sunday.

(Getty/ Representative photo)
(Getty/ Representative photo)

Police in Bekkersdal township did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

SABC revised the death toll down in an X post after initially reporting 10 had been killed.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Japan Earthquake Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Japan Earthquake Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Nine killed, 10 injured in shooting in South Africa, SABC News says
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On