Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Nine workers killed after Pakistan coal mine caves in: Official

Nine workers killed after Pakistan coal mine caves in: Official

world news
Published on Nov 30, 2022 06:50 PM IST

Pakistan Mine Accident: There were 13 workers in the mine at the time and nine bodies have been recovered so far.

Pakistan Mine Accident: A security official stands guard at the site.(Representational)
Reuters |

At least nine workers were killed after a coal mine caved in in northwestern Pakistan's Orakzai district on Wednesday, a government official said.

Read more: Imran Khan's message, quoting Jinnah, to new Pakistan military leaders

There were 13 workers in the mine at the time and nine bodies have been recovered so far, Adnan Farid, the area deputy commissioner, said. "We are probing the cause of the accident," he told Reuters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
pakistan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP