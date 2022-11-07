Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / No comments, Kremlin says on reported Ukraine de-escalation talks with US

world news
Published on Nov 07, 2022 05:30 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that while Russia remains "open" to talks, it is unable to negotiate with Kyiv due to its refusal to hold talks with Russia.

Russia-Ukraine War: People walk across a street during a blackout in Kyiv, Ukraine.(AP)
Reuters |

The Kremlin on Monday declined to comment on a Wall Street Journal report that Washington held undisclosed talks with top Russian officials about avoiding further escalation in the Ukraine war.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that while Russia remains "open" to talks, it is unable to negotiate with Kyiv due to its refusal to hold talks with Russia.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan held undisclosed talks with top Russian officials in the hope of reducing the risk the war in Ukraine spills over or escalates into a nuclear conflict.

Topics
russia ukraine crisis
