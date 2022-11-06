No electricity, water in Ukrainian city Kherson: Report
Updated on Nov 06, 2022 07:05 PM IST
The Ukrainian army had said "more than 50" cruise missiles were launched at targets across the country, days after Russia blamed Ukraine for drone attacks on its fleet in the Black Sea.
AFP | | Posted by Yagya Sharma
No electricity, water in Kherson after Kyiv strike on power lines, said Moscow-installed authorities
