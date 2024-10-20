‘No imminent threat to public’: Top Canadian cop on India's ‘violent’ activities

There is ‘no imminent threat’ to the public from the ‘network of criminals’ operating in Canada for the Government of India, according to a top official of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), the North American country's national police service. RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme, left, and Assistant Commissioner Brigitte Gauvin participate in a news conference at RCMP National Headquarters in Ottawa, Ontaio, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

“There was no imminent threat behind the announcement,” RCMP Assistant Commissioner Brigitte Gauvin told Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) News.

Gauvin was referring to the RCMP's surprise press conference, held on Monday, where it alleged ‘agents of the Government of India’ were involved in ‘widespread’ acts of violence in Canada, including homicides.

Also Read: Justin Trudeau will use the RCMP and Interference Commission to unilaterally indict India

The law enforcement agency has been investigating these ‘widespread acts of violence,’ including the June 2023 fatal shooting of pro-Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Led by its prime minister Justin Trudeau, Canada has publicly accused the Indian government of ordering the hit.

While New Delhi has rejected Ottawa's charge, the latter's actions have resulted in diplomatic ties reaching an all-time low.

Meanwhile, Gauvin, the RCMP Assistant Commissioner, described the agency's approach in going public with the allegations, as ‘proactive.’

“We had been planning this proactive approach for some time. A number of efforts were undertaken, including presenting the evidence to the Indian law enforcement and a meeting between the officials from the two sides,” she said.

“However, those attempts were unsuccessful. Indian media outlets were presenting ‘false’ reporting on the matter and we wanted to ‘correct the record’,” the officer added, calling the situation ‘unprecedented.’

New Delhi has consistently maintained Ottawa is yet to provide evidence to it in the Nijjar killing.