'No peace until goals achieved': Russia's Putin on Ukraine war

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Moscow's goals in Ukraine remain unchanged, and there will be no peace until they're achieved.

He spelled out the goals, as he did the day he sent troops to Ukraine in February 2022. They are: “de-Nazification, de-militarization and a neutral status” of the country.

“De-Nazification” refers from Russia's allegations that the Ukrainian government is heavily influenced by radical nationalist and neo-Nazi groups. The claim is derided by Ukraine and the West.

Putin has also demanded that Ukraine remain neutral — and not join the NATO alliance.

"There will be peace when we will achieve our goals,” Putin said during his end of the year press conference.

