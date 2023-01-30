Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
World News

No point of peace talks with West ‘puppet masters’ or Ukraine: Russian official

world news
Published on Jan 30, 2023 09:59 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Ryabkov said no one in the West has come up with any serious initiatives on resolving the Ukrainian crisis.

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian soldiers on their positions in the frontline near Soledar. (AP)
Reuters |

With the United States having decided to supply tanks to Ukraine, it makes no sense for Russia to talk to Kyiv or its Western "puppet masters", the RIA news agency quoted Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Monday.

Ryabkov said no one in the West has come up with any serious initiatives on resolving the Ukrainian crisis.

Topics
russia ukraine crisis
