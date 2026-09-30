‘No talks, our stance on Israel remains unchanged’: Saudi Arabia denies talks with Netanyahu in UAE

Saudi Arabia has rejected reports that its representatives attended an expanded meeting in Abu Dhabi involving Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Israeli media had reported that Saudi officials were present at a wider meeting held after Netanyahu's talks with the UAE president. (AFP)

A Saudi official told AFP on Tuesday that no Saudi representatives took part in any such discussions following the meeting between Netanyahu and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed. The official also said Riyadh's position on Israel had not changed.

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"No official meetings. No talks. Nothing whatsoever. Our stance on Israel remains unchanged," a Saudi official told the news agency on Tuesday.

Israeli media reports Saudi participation

Deep Dive What was the outcome of Netanyahu's recent visit to Abu Dhabi? Netanyahu's visit resulted in discussions about strengthening bilateral ties between Israel and the UAE, particularly in security cooperation amidst regional tensions. Why did Saudi Arabia deny reports of participating in discussions with Israel in the UAE? Saudi Arabia denied participation, stating that their position on Israel remains unchanged and that no official meetings or talks took place involving their representatives. How has Iran responded to Netanyahu's visit to the UAE? Iran condemned Netanyahu's presence in the UAE, warning of dangerous consequences and urging regional governments to remain vigilant against potential threats posed by Israel.

Israeli media had reported that Saudi officials were present at a wider meeting held after Netanyahu's talks with the UAE president on Sunday.

According to those reports, the discussions centred on security cooperation, Iran, Yemen's Houthis and regional defence systems.

Saudi Arabia, however, has denied that any official meeting or talks took place involving its representatives.

Netanyahu makes unannounced Abu Dhabi visit

Netanyahu travelled to Abu Dhabi on Sunday for an unannounced one-day visit and met Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, according to Israeli officials.

The UAE later confirmed the meeting through its state news agency, WAM. It said the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen ties between Israel and the UAE.

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{{^usCountry}} Netanyahu reportedly travelled on a private aircraft and remained in Abu Dhabi for several hours before returning to Israel, according to AFP. His office did not initially announce the visit. Iran condemns Netanyahu’s presence in UAE {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Netanyahu reportedly travelled on a private aircraft and remained in Abu Dhabi for several hours before returning to Israel, according to AFP. His office did not initially announce the visit. Iran condemns Netanyahu’s presence in UAE {{/usCountry}}

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Iran’s foreign ministry strongly condemned Netanyahu’s presence in the UAE and asked countries across the region to remain vigilant over the security risks posed by Israel.

“The ministry of foreign affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the visit of Benjamin Netanyahu, the child-killing and war-mongering Prime Minister of the Zionist regime, to the United Arab Emirates and warns of the highly dangerous consequences of the presence of the occupying regime in the region,” the ministry said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

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“The presence of a criminal whose hands are stained with the blood of hundreds of thousands of innocent people and who is under prosecution by international courts is extremely dangerous and alarming,” they added.

Israel-UAE ties and the Abraham Accords

The two countries established formal diplomatic relations in 2020 under the US-brokered Abraham Accords. The UAE became one of the first Arab states in decades to establish open diplomatic ties with Israel.

Since then, the relationship has expanded into areas including trade, technology, investment and security cooperation.

Abu Dhabi has sought to maintain ties with Israel and the US while also protecting its own security and regional interests, Reuters reported.