Home / World News / Nobel Prize 2021: A look at this year's awardees
world news

Nobel Prize 2021: A look at this year's awardees

The prizes for outstanding contributions in the preceding year in the fields of physiology or medicine, physics, chemistry, literature and peace have been awarded. 
The Nobel Prize Medal(AP Photo)
Published on Oct 08, 2021 03:27 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Nobel Prizes are awarded every year to those who, during the preceding year, shall have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind in the fields of physics, chemistry, physiology or medicine, literature and peace, as per the will of businessman and entrepreneur Alfred Nobel. The Swedish Central Bank awards the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel for outstanding contribution in the preceding year in the field of economics. 

The Nobel Prizes have been awarded in the fields of physiology or medicine, physics, chemistry, literature and peace so far. Here is a look at this year's awardees. 

The discoveries of David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian "have unlocked one of the secrets of nature by explaining the molecular basis for sensing heat, cold and mechanical force, which is fundamental for our ability to feel, interpret and interact with our internal and external environment'.  (HT Illustration)
Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi's discoveries ‘laid the foundation of our knowledge of the Earth’s climate and how humanity influences it, as well as revolutionized the theory of disordered materials and random processes’ (HT Illustration)
Benjamin List and David MacMillan were ‘awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2021 for their development of a precise new tool for molecular construction: organocatalysis’ (HT Illustration)
Novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature for 2021 ‘for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents' (HT Illustration)
Topics
nobel prizes alfred nobel
