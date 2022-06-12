Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / North Korea appoints its first female foreign minister
world news

North Korea appoints its first female foreign minister

This comes amid warnings from the US that Pyongyang is preparing to conduct a nuclear test.
Choe Son Hui, (AP)
Published on Jun 12, 2022 03:28 PM IST
ANI | , Pyongyang

North Korea has named a top nuclear negotiator as the nation's first female Foreign Minister, state media reported Saturday. This comes amid warnings from the US that Pyongyang is preparing to conduct a nuclear test.

Career diplomat Choe Son Hui was appointed at a plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea from June 8-10, overseen by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, CNN reported citing state-run outlet KCNA.

Her appointment comes at a time of tension on the Korean Peninsula as North Korea aggressively ramps up its weapons testing program in defiance of United Nations sanctions.

On Tuesday, US Special Representative for North Korea Policy Sung Kim warned that Washington believes North Korea is preparing to conduct a seventh nuclear test.

The International Atomic Energy Agency also said Tuesday that North Korea is "readying their nuclear test site," warning the situation surrounding Pyongyang's nuclear program "is quite concerning because we have seen a fast-forward in every line," based on the activity at the Punggye-ri site, CNN reported.

RELATED STORIES

This year alone, North Korea has conducted 17 missiles including two successful tests of presumed intercontinental ballistic missiles.

However, in response to North Korea's missile launch, South Korea and the US fired a Hyunmoo-II ballistic missile and an Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missile into the East Sea to establish their rapid strike capabilities, said the JCS as reported by Yonhap News Agency. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
north korea
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP