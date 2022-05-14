Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / North Korea confirms 21 new deaths as it battles Covid-19
world news

North Korea confirms 21 new deaths as it battles Covid-19

North Korea said on Saturday that 27 people have died in the country so far and 524,440 fell ill amid a rapid spread of fever since late April.
People wearing protective face masks commute in Pyongyang, North Korea (Kyodo/via REUTERS)
Published on May 14, 2022 05:39 AM IST
AP |

North Korea says 21 people died and 174,440 people were newly found with fever symptoms on Friday alone as the country scrambles to slow the spread of COVID-19 across its unvaccinated population.

North Korea said Saturday 27 people have died and 524,440 fell ill amid a rapid spread of fever since late April. It said 280,810 people remain in quarantine. State media didn’t specifically say how many of the fever cases and deaths were confirmed as COVID-19 cases.

Also read: Explained: What's behind North Korea's Covid-19 admission?

The country imposed nationwide lockdowns on Thursday after confirming its first COVID-19 infections since the start of the pandemic.

State media said tests of virus samples collected Sunday from an unspecified number of people with fevers in the country’s capital, Pyongyang, confirmed they were infected with the omicron variant. The country has so far officially confirmed one death as linked to an omicron infection.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
north korea covid-19
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP