North Korea executed two teens for watching films from South Korea: Report

Two teens were executed in North Korea for watching South Korean movies, a report claimed. The two boys, who were aged between 16 and 17, were executed in-front of horrified locals on an airfield in Hyesan, The Mirror reported adding that the incident took place in October, but information about their killings only emerged last week.

This comes as tensions between North Korea and South Korea have been mounting.

“The authorities put the teen-aged students in front of the public, sentenced them to death, and immediately shot them,” the report said.

“Those who watch or distribute South Korean movies and dramas, and those who disrupt social order by murdering other people, will not be forgiven and will be sentenced to the maximum penalty–death,” the report added.

Earlier, it was reported that North Korea wants parents to give kids ‘patriotic’ names like ‘Bomb’, ‘Gun’ and ‘Satellite’ as the country is cracking down on names that the government thinks are ‘too soft’. The country wants parents to name their children in a more patriotic and ideological way. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un wants the new names to have a final consonant.

Last year, North Korea reportedly banned its citizens from laughing, shopping or drinking, as part of a 11-day mourning period on the tenth death anniversary of former leader Kim Jong-il.

