North Korea fires unidentified missile into East Sea: Seoul's military

North Korea has fired an unidentified ballistic missile, Seoul's military said Thursday, just hours after US Vice President Kamala Harris left South Korea, having visited the heavily fortified DMZ.

"North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile into East Sea," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, referring to the waters more commonly known as the Sea of Japan.

