World News / North Korea fires unidentified missile into East Sea: Seoul's military

North Korea fires unidentified missile into East Sea: Seoul's military

world news
Updated on Sep 29, 2022 05:43 PM IST

North Korea Ballistic Missile Launch: North Korea fires ballistic missile, reports said.

North Korea Missile: People watch a television screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test.(AFP File)
Reuters |

North Korea has fired an unidentified ballistic missile, Seoul's military said Thursday, just hours after US Vice President Kamala Harris left South Korea, having visited the heavily fortified DMZ.

"North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile into East Sea," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, referring to the waters more commonly known as the Sea of Japan.

