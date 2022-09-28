North Korea fires two ballistic missiles off east coast, Seoul says

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles from its capital Pyongyang toward the east coast on Wednesday, South Korea's military said, just days after its last test, and ahead of a visit to South Korea by US Vice President Kamala Harris.

"North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile into the East Sea," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, referring to the waters more commonly known as the Sea of Japan.

