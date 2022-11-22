Kim Jong Un's sister has a message for US: ‘A barking dog seized with fear’

The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un slammed the UN Security Council for double standards. This comes as the UNSC convened a meeting over North Korea's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

North Korea fired an ICBM on Friday- one of its most powerful tests yet- prompting the UN Security Council to convene an open meeting on Monday.

Kim Jong Un's sister, Yo Jong, accused the UNSC of turning "blind eyes to the very dangerous military drills" of Seoul. She also slammed US for "their greedy arms buildup".

"This is evidently the application of double-standards," Yo Jong said in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Likening US to "a barking dog seized with fear", Yo Jong said that Washington was pushing the Korean peninsula towards a new crisis and warned of "the toughest counteraction".

"The more hell-bent it gets on the anti-DPRK acts, it will face a more fatal security crisis," Kim Yo Jong said.

Kim Jong Un supervised Friday's launch, which was said to be a Hwasong-17 -- dubbed by analysts as the "monster missile". The missile flew 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) at an altitude of 6,100 km, South Korea's military said, only slightly less than the ICBM Pyongyang fired on March 24, which appeared to be the North's most powerful such test yet.

The launch was the latest in Pyongyang's record-breaking blitz of launches in recent weeks.

