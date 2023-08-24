North Korea says Japan 'must immediately call off' Fukushima water release
AFP |
North Korea said, “Japan must immediately call off the dangerous discharge of nuclear contaminated water.”
Japan must "immediately call off" the release of wastewater from the disaster-hit Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean, North Korea's foreign ministry said in a statement Thursday.
"Japan must immediately call off the dangerous discharge of nuclear contaminated water that seriously threatens the security and future of mankind," it said in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency.
