North Korea says Japan 'must immediately call off' Fukushima water release

Japan must "immediately call off" the release of wastewater from the disaster-hit Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean, North Korea's foreign ministry said in a statement Thursday.

People protest at a beach toward the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Japan must immediately call off the dangerous discharge of nuclear contaminated water that seriously threatens the security and future of mankind," it said in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency.