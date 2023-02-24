Home / World News / North Korea test-fires four strategic cruise missiles: Report

world news
Published on Feb 24, 2023 04:05 AM IST

North Korea has test-fired four strategic cruise missiles into the sea, state media said Friday, adding that the drill "demonstrated once again the war posture" of Pyongyang's "nuclear combat force."

AFP |

It was the latest in a series of provocative weapons tests that have sent tensions soaring on the Korean peninsula -- and heightened fears that the North might conduct its first nuclear test since 2017.

The four "Hwasal-2" missiles were fired from the area of Kim Chaek City in North Hamgyong province towards the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, at dawn on Thursday, the Korean Central News Agency stated.

They traveled 2,000 kilometres (1,240 miles) before "precisely" hitting their target, the report said, without specifying what the targets were.

"The Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea expressed great satisfaction over the results of the launching drill," KCNA stated.

"The drill clearly demonstrated once again the war posture of the DPRK nuclear combat force bolstering up in every way its deadly nuclear counterattack capability against the hostile forces," it added, using the acronym for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

