North Korea test-fires long-range strategic cruise missiles: State media

North Korea has test-fired a pair of long-range strategic cruise missiles, with leader Kim Jong Un hailing another successful display of the country's tactical nuclear strike capability, state media reported Thursday.

It was the latest in a series of provocative weapons tests that have sent tensions soaring on the Korean peninsula -- and heightened fears that Pyongyang might conduct its first nuclear test since 2017.

Kim personally oversaw Wednesday's tests of the missiles, which traveled 2,000 kilometers (1,240 miles) over the sea, the Korean Central News Agency said. It said the projectiles hit their intended targets, but did not specify what they were.

The North Korean leader expressed "great satisfaction" with the tests, which were designed to boost combat efficiency of the missiles "deployed at the units of the Korean People's Army for the operation of tactical nukes," KCNA said.

North Korea said this week its recent missile tests involved "tactical nuclear" drills to simulate hitting the South.

Kim "highly appreciated the high reaction capabilities of our nuclear combat forces," the agency said.

