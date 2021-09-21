Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / North London villa where Rabindranath Tagore translated Gitanjali up for sale
world news

North London villa where Rabindranath Tagore translated Gitanjali up for sale

Earlier in 2015 and 2017, the West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee asked the Indian High Commission in London to look into ways of acquiring the property on behalf of the Bengal government so that the property could be converted into a museum and a memorial.
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 12:13 AM IST
The three-bed terrace house is valued at GBP 2,699,500. It is described as a stylish Grade II listed Victorian Villa constructed circa 1863.(English Heritage/english-heritage.org.uk)

Heath Villas in Hampstead Heath in north London where Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore lived during a visit in 1912 has been put up for sale. The palatial villa was where Tagore translated his famous collection of poems ‘Gitanjali’.

Earlier in 2015 and 2017, the West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee asked the Indian High Commission in London to look into ways of acquiring the property on behalf of the Bengal government so that the property could be converted into a museum and a memorial.

“From our point of view, we are in the business of selling and as long as our client gets the value they seek and it meets all requirements under British law, all offers are welcome,” Philip Green, director of Goldschmidt & Howland, the estate agents handling the sale, told news agency PTI.

The three-bed terrace house is valued at GBP 2,699,500. It is described as a stylish Grade II listed Victorian Villa constructed circa 1863.

RELATED STORIES

The Blue Plaque — a scheme run by the English Heritage charity to honour notable people and organisations associated with particular buildings across London — mentions Rabindranath Tagore and his year of stay.

“It is a wonderful home in a spectacular part of London and we are privileged to be handling the sale. Its historical significance is recognised with the Blue Plaque but besides that, there has been a lot of interest because of its unique location, period features and beautiful views of the Heath,” Philip Green said.

The Indian High Commission in London told news agency PTI it is unaware of any renewed interest in the property from the West Bengal government.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rabindranath tagore tagore gitanjali
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Over 20 US citizens, 48 lawful residents leave Kabul airport in evac flight: US

Indian PM Narendra Modi to address UN General Assembly on Sept 25

Air Canada resumes flight operations between Toronto, Delhi after four-month gap

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole among the early voters in Canada elections
TRENDING TOPICS
Charanjit Singh Channi
Emmys 2021 full winners list
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Krushna Abhishek
Charanjit Singh Channi Searing-in Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP