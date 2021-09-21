North London villa where Rabindranath Tagore translated Gitanjali up for sale

Heath Villas in Hampstead Heath in north London where Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore lived during a visit in 1912 has been put up for sale. The palatial villa was where Tagore translated his famous collection of poems ‘Gitanjali’.

Earlier in 2015 and 2017, the West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee asked the Indian High Commission in London to look into ways of acquiring the property on behalf of the Bengal government so that the property could be converted into a museum and a memorial.

“From our point of view, we are in the business of selling and as long as our client gets the value they seek and it meets all requirements under British law, all offers are welcome,” Philip Green, director of Goldschmidt & Howland, the estate agents handling the sale, told news agency PTI.

The three-bed terrace house is valued at GBP 2,699,500. It is described as a stylish Grade II listed Victorian Villa constructed circa 1863.

The Blue Plaque — a scheme run by the English Heritage charity to honour notable people and organisations associated with particular buildings across London — mentions Rabindranath Tagore and his year of stay.

“It is a wonderful home in a spectacular part of London and we are privileged to be handling the sale. Its historical significance is recognised with the Blue Plaque but besides that, there has been a lot of interest because of its unique location, period features and beautiful views of the Heath,” Philip Green said.

The Indian High Commission in London told news agency PTI it is unaware of any renewed interest in the property from the West Bengal government.

