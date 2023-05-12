Northern California rumbles as magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits the state, authorities assess potential damage

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck near Lake Almanor in northern California, sending tremors across the region and as far south as Sacramento. The earthquake, which initially registered as a 5.7 magnitude but was later revised to 5.5 by the US Geological Survey (USGS), occurred around 4:19 p.m. on Thursday.

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake hit Northern California on Thursday afternoon, causing shaking felt across the northern half of the state, including the Pacific coast and parts of the Bay Area, as well as parts of Nevada.

The epicenter of the quake was located near the southern half of Lake Almanor, just northeast of Sacramento. Although no major damages have been reported thus far, authorities warn that earthquakes of this size have the potential to cause structural damage in the vicinity of the epicenter, according to the California Geological Survey (CGS).

Residents in the affected areas felt the shaking, which extended to the Pacific coast, parts of the Bay Area, and even portions of Nevada. However, there is no tsunami warning or threat associated with the earthquake, as confirmed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The Governor's Office of Emergency Services is collaborating with local first responders to assess any damages and provide assistance to affected communities. They urge residents to remain prepared for aftershocks and to check on vulnerable neighbors.

The impact of the earthquake was also felt by the California Highway Patrol, as the agency's Chico dispatch center experienced disruptions, leading to the temporary unavailability of 911 lines. Individuals in the region are advised to contact 530-332-1200 in case of emergencies.

Following the initial earthquake, a series of aftershocks rattled the same region. The strongest aftershock recorded had a magnitude of 3.0, according to the USGS.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary. It serves as a reminder for residents in earthquake-prone areas to be prepared and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety during such events.