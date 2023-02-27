Northern lights seen across UK in rare spectacular display. See pics

In a rare display of nature, northern lights were seen across the UK on Sunday night, with the phenomenon expected to return in the coming nights.Several parts of northern UK witnessed these ‘supernatural’ lights after a very long time, the BBC reported.

Northern lights can be often observed in the UK's Scotland, but they are very rare in southern England. On Sunday, these sightings were also seen in Northern Ireland, South Wales, and Norfolk.

In photos shared by the UK's Met office, green, pink, and red lights could be observed over the country’s south.

According to the Met office, the lights were caused by the arrival of a "coronal hole high-speed stream" as well as a "rather fast coronal mass ejection," contributing to geomagnetic storms, and allowing for better northern light conditions.

What are northern lights?

The Aurora Borealis, or Northern Lights, are an ethereal display of brilliant lights in the sky that have long mesmerised people. Stunning pictures of this natural event often go viral.

How is an Aurora formed?

Northern lights are the result of electrically charged solar particles interacting with particles in the Earth's atmosphere. The sun continuously produces a solar wind of charged particles, which exits the solar system.

The magnetic field directs these charged particles to the Earth's polar regions, where they collide with atmospheric molecules such as oxygen and nitrogen, generating light.

What causes the different colours?

The colours of the aurora are affected by the types of gas particles in the Earth's atmosphere with which the solar wind particles collide. Nitrogen produces blue and purple colours, whereas oxygen produces green and red colours.

