Norway braces for aftermath amid Trump's claim over Nobel Peace Prize

Norway is bracing for the repercussions of the Nobel Peace Prize announcement on Friday amid mounting pressure from Donald Trump and his administration to secure the award for the US president. US President Donald Trump has been vocal that he deserves a Nobel Peace Prize in 2025.(AP)

Trump has not shied away from lobbying for the award and has even made claims that he deserves it. His cabinet members and the White House has also called him the "peace President".

Trump has even contacted Norwegian officials, especially amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and the prospect of a peace deal.

But the Norwegian Nobel Committee has hinted hat such pressure is unlikely to succeed.

Also Read: Israel, Hamas agree to Gaza truce: Is Trump now closer to a Nobel Peace Prize?

On Thursday night, Trump’s son Eric urged followers on X to “retweet if you believe @realDonaldTrump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize.”

Around the same time, the White House called him “The Peace President.”

The campaign has put Oslo under a tough spot and economic and diplomatic repercussions if the independent five-member committee rejects Trump.

Jorgen Watne Frydnes, head of the committee, told Norwegian tabloid VG that the decision had been made on October 6 . He also highlighted that any Middle East peace deal could only be considered for the next year's award.

Also Read: Israel's Netanyahu wants Peace Prize for Donald Trump, shares AI image with Nobel replica

Norway’s Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide reiterated that the government does not hold sway over Nobel decisions.

Nominations for the 2025 prize closed on January 31, eleven days after Trump’s return to the White House. However, former US President Barack Obama received the award in 2009 just few months into his presidency.

Norway is negotiating a trade deal with the US and aims to cut 15% tariff on its exports. Its Trade Minister Cecilie Myrseth met with officials in Washington, DC, this week.

The country also has a $2 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, about 40% of which is invested in the US. There are fears that it could be under attack.