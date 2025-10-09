Israel's Netanyahu wants Peace Prize for Donald Trump, shares AI image with Nobel replica

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday once again backed US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, a move that came just hours after the announcement of a peace deal between Israel and Hamas. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had in July as well nominated Donald Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize. (X/@IsraeliPM)

What stood out in Netanyahu's post on X on his PMO handle was the image shared along with the statement. In the AI-generated image, Netanyahu was seen presenting Trump with the Nobel Peace Prize, as flags of Israel were seen being held by others cheering at the sight. Follow Israel, Hamas peace plan deal LIVE updates

His X post read, "Give @realDonaldTrump the Nobel Peace Prize - he deserves it!"

Earlier in the day, Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had signed off on the first phase of the peace plan brought by his administration.

"I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan. This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace. All Parties will be treated fairly!" he said.

The US President further termed the day as a "great day" for the Arab and Muslim world, and thanked mediators Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey for working with the US to "make this Historic and Unprecedented Event happen".

An Israeli government spokeswoman, Shosh Bedrosian, said that the final draft of phase one of the peace plan deal was signed by all parties in Egypt on Thursday morning.

She said that the ceasefire will take effect within 24 hours after a meeting of the Israeli security cabinet to approve the peace plan. After the end of that 24-period, Bedrosian said, the 72-hour period for the release of all the hostages, living and the deceased, will begin.

She also said that Netanyahu and Trump had an "emotional and warm" phone call after the announcement of the Gaza peace deal.

"In a phone call earlier this morning, Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked President Trump for his global leadership efforts to make this all possible. It was a very emotional and warm conversation as both leaders congratulated each other on this historic achievement," Bedrosian told reporters.

Earlier in July, during his visit to the White House, Netanyahu had personally handed the US President a copy of the nomination letter he had written for Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize.

“He's forging peace as we speak, in one country, in one region after the other,” Netanyahu said at the time.

“I want to present to you, Mr. President, the letter I sent to the Nobel Prize Committee. It nominates you for the Peace Prize, which is well deserved,” he added.

Trump thanked Netanyahu for the letter and said he did not expect it. "Coming for you...This is very meaningful," the US President had said to Netanyahu.