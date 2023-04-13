Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Norway expels 15 Russian ‘intelligence officers’ operating as diplomats

Norway expels 15 Russian ‘intelligence officers’ operating as diplomats

Reuters | | Posted by Yagya Sharma
Apr 13, 2023 04:29 PM IST

Norway, a member of the NATO military alliance, shares a border with Russia in the Arctic.

Norway's foreign ministry on Thursday said it had decided to expel 15 Russian embassy officials, adding that they were intelligence officers operating under the cover of diplomatic positions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (AP)

Also Read| Russia fines Wikipedia owner over 'fake information' about Ukraine war

"The government's decision is in response to the changed security situation in Europe, which has led to an increased intelligence threat from Russia," the foreign ministry said in a statement. "The officers concerned must leave Norway shortly."

The Russian embassy in Oslo was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

Norway, a member of the NATO military alliance, shares a border with Russia in the Arctic.

"This is an important step in countering, and reducing the level of, Russian intelligence activity in Norway, and thus in safeguarding our national interests," Norway's Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
statement border foreign ministry foreign minister nato russia europe arctic oslo norway level leave
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP