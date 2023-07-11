Home / World News / Notice for US Visa applicants: Shutdown of embassy's VFS service till July 14

Notice for US Visa applicants: Shutdown of embassy's VFS service till July 14

ANI | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar
Jul 11, 2023 10:25 PM IST

US visa application processes will be temporarily closed from July 12-14. Services will resume on July 15.

The US Embassy in India on Monday announced that VFS Global will be temporarily closed for the visa application processes -- appointment booking, calls, and fee payments from July 12 to July 14.

File photo of a US visa.(Courtesy issa.house.gov)
File photo of a US visa.(Courtesy issa.house.gov)

VFS is migrating to a new platform and will resume its services on July 15, according to its statement.

US Embassy in India took to their Twitter handle, “Attention visa applicants! Our customer service centre VFS is migrating to a new platform and will be temporarily closed for calls, fee payments, and appointment bookings from July 12-14. These services will resume on July 15.”

VFS Global is the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions.

The company manages the administrative and non-judgmental tasks related to visa, passport and consular services for its client governments.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out