Novavax Covid-19 vaccine is 93% effective against variants in trial

Novavax Inc.’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate showed strong efficacy against the coronavirus, including mutated variants, in a large trial.
Bloomberg |
UPDATED ON JUN 14, 2021 04:52 PM IST
Novavax Inc.’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate showed strong efficacy against the coronavirus, including mutated variants, in a large trial.

The shot was 90% effective at preventing symptomatic Covid and 100% effective at preventing moderate and severe symptoms, the U.S. biotech firm said Monday. The shot was 93% effective against variants of concern, it said.

“Novavax is one step closer to addressing the critical and persistent global public health need for additional Covid-19 vaccines,” Chief Executive Officer Stanley C. Erck said in a statement. “Novavax continues to work with a sense of urgency to complete our regulatory submissions and deliver this vaccine, built on a well understood and proven platform, to a world that is still in great need of vaccines.”

Novavax shares rose 8.5% in premarket U.S. trading.

The company previously said it wouldn’t file for vaccine authorization in the U.S. and Europe until the third quarter of the year. Novavax says it’s on track to reach manufacturing capacity of 100 million doses per month by the end of the third quarter and 150 million per month by the end of 2021.

The company’s phase 3 trial included almost 30,000 participants in the U.S. and Mexico.

