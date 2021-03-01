Home / World News / Nuclear deal: Time not 'ripe' for talks with US and Europe, says Iran
world news

Nuclear deal: Time not 'ripe' for talks with US and Europe, says Iran

US President Joe Biden has offered to participate in talks between Iran and major powers to revive the accord, but the two sides remain at odds over who should act first.
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:02 PM IST
In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani addresses the nation in a televised speech in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP)

Iran’s foreign ministry said it wasn’t the right time for direct talks with the Biden administration and European powers to find a way to end the stalemate over the 2015 nuclear deal abandoned by Donald Trump.

“Considering US/E3 positions & actions, time isn’t ripe for the proposed informal meeting,” Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a tweet.

The U.S. “can’t continue to uphold the maximum pressure policy and sanctions... and sit at the table anew,” Khatibzadeh said in a press briefing in Tehran Monday.

U.S. President Joe Biden has offered to participate in talks between Iran and major powers to revive the accord, but the two sides remain at odds over who should act first. As a starting point, Iran wants the U.S. to lift sanctions that Trump reimposed, stifling oil exports and hurting the economy. Biden wants the Islamic Republic to first resume its compliance with the multilateral agreement that seeks to curb its nuclear program.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

US Senate panel to vote to advance Garland's nomination as attorney general

Nuclear deal: Time not 'ripe' for talks with US and Europe, says Iran

Donald Trump raises climate issue; says India, China, Russia not clean

WTO's first female director-general arrives for 1st day on job

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif suggested last month that European Union foreign-policy chief Josep Borrell “choreograph the actions that are needed to be taken by the U.S. and the actions needed to be taken by Iran.”

Zarif’s comments had raised the prospect that the two sides could take synchronized steps to return to the deal. Informal talks had been expected to take place this month.

Raising the barrier to diplomacy, Iran has restricted snap international inspections of its nuclear sites, providing access only for an additional three-month period under an arrangement with the global atomic watchdog announced Sunday.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

world news

Clock is ticking for Joe Biden if he wants to salvage the nuclear deal with Iran

PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:27 PM IST
world news

EU sees must-not-miss chance to revive Iran nuclear deal

PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 03:56 PM IST
world news

Germany urges Iran to accept diplomacy in nuclear dispute

PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:12 AM IST
world news

Iran stops snap nuclear inspections, state-run daily urges caution

PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:47 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP