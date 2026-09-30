Nvidia's Jensen Huang calls data centers 'superintelligence factories' after Trump's AI renaming push

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said data centers are now becoming “superintelligence factories,” echoing President Donald Trump's push to use the term “super intelligence” when referring to the next phase of artificial intelligence.

President Donald Trump, House Speaker Mike Johnson of La., and Open AI president Greg Brockman listen as NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang speaks to reporters at the White House in Washington after meeting with top executives of AI firms. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

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Huang made the remarks during a high-profile White House luncheon on Tuesday, where Trump met with some of the biggest names in the technology industry to discuss AI, industry self-regulation and the rapid expansion of computing infrastructure.

White House meeting: Who attended

Trump hosted the gathering in the White House East Room, with House Speaker Mike Johnson also in attendance.

Deep Dive What is meant by 'superintelligence factories' as described by Jensen Huang? Jensen Huang refers to data centers as 'superintelligence factories' to highlight their role in advancing artificial intelligence capabilities, aligning with President Trump's preferred terminology for AI. Why did Trump instruct government agencies to use 'super intelligence' instead of 'artificial intelligence'? Trump directed this change to better reflect the transformative capabilities of the technology, indicating that it represents an era beyond traditional artificial intelligence. How will the 'White House Accord on Super Intelligence' affect AI development and safety? The accord encourages companies to implement robust safety controls and regular audits of their AI systems, potentially influencing future laws and regulations regarding AI safety.

Among the technology leaders at the meeting were:

Jensen Huang (Nvidia)

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Mark Zuckerberg (Meta)

Sundar Pichai (Google)

Satya Nadella (Microsoft)

Jeff Bezos (Amazon)

Dario Amodei (Anthropic)

Greg Brockman (OpenAI president)

Lisa Su (AMD)

Alex Karp (Palantir)

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and other White House officials and AI advisers also attended.

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Trump and tech CEOs sign AI safety accord

Trump and several technology executives also signed the voluntary “White House Accord on Super Intelligence.”

Under the agreement, participating companies pledged to establish “robust internal controls” for managing AI risks. They also agreed to work with independent external auditors to assess those controls and create board-level committees to review reports from both internal and external auditors.

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The accord says these measures could eventually be incorporated into laws and regulations.

Trump described the agreement as nonbinding but compared it to "almost like a constitution."

“It’s almost like a constitution in a way, and the biggest and the biggest people in the world signed that, and I signed it as president, and it really is a form of protection,” he said.

Signatories included Trump, Huang, Musk, Zuckerberg, Pichai, Amodei, and Brockman.

Also Read: OpenAI launches GPT-6.1 Sol, a cheaper AI model with near-flagship performance

Trump pushes ‘Super Intelligence’ terminology

President Donald Trump has directed all executive branch departments and agencies to use the term “Super Intelligence” instead of “artificial intelligence.”

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The executive order was announced after Trump hosted the White House luncheon.

The order says the rapid development of AI capabilities is ushering in a new era of advanced technology.

“As these capabilities continue to improve, they increasingly represent not merely artificial intelligence, but a new era of Super Intelligence,” the order reads.