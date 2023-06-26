‘Didn’t seem right': YouTuber shares how OceanGate CEO raised control issues with Titan sub during his earlier mission

Days after it is officially declared that the Titan submersible, that set out for a deep sea exploration to the Titanic shipwreck site, has imploded, YouTuber Jake Koehler shared his experience of riding the vessel during his nine-day excursion in the Atlantic Ocean. He joined the OceanGate owner Stockton Rush who was carrying out the mission for the third time before it set out for the expedition. The sub went missing in its fifth mission, leading to eventual implosion. All five passengers, including Rush, have been declared dead in the incident.

OceanGate Expeditions CEO Stockton Rush(AP)

In his around 30-minute video, Koehler said how Rush expressed his concern over issues with the submersible's control systems. The YouTuber shared footages from inside the vessel alongside Rush and Nargeolot. He said there was a point when the sub was taken to a nearby cove to repair few parts before heading out to the sea.

"The Titan submersible, I guess something happened when they were towing it back. A ghost net got wrapped around it, broke a lot of stuff…They're just double-checking everything right now, making sure everything's safe," he said.

Earlier, Rush decided to call off a planned ‘engineering dive’ because of the functionality issues with the sub and bad weather conditions, an OceanGate official said in the video. In a following debriefing to his crew, Rush said it ‘just didn’t seem quite right' with the sub's control system, which he called the ‘brains’ of the vessel.

According to Rush, the problem was with two control pods situated on top of the sub that were not ‘consistently communicating’.

"Long story short, every day they did have some problems, and we tried to fix every little thing to make sure everything was perfect for our opportunity to dive to the Titanic," Koehler said.

